Andhra Pradesh Paves Way for Ayurvedic Surgeons

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved trained Ayurvedic doctors to perform select surgeries independently. This decision aims to merge ancient and modern medical systems. The Health Minister's consent aligns with Indian Medicine Council guidelines, enabling Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries in various fields, enhancing healthcare options in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:54 IST
  • India

In a significant move to integrate traditional and modern healthcare systems, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has approved the independent practice of select surgeries by properly trained post graduate Ayurvedic doctors. This groundbreaking decision is set to enhance the state's medical landscape.

The approval aligns with the 2020 guidelines of the Indian Medicine Central Council and the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine. It allows eligible Ayurvedic doctors to carry out a range of procedures, including general surgical and specific ENT and ophthalmological treatments. This step promises to expand healthcare accessibility and options for patients in the region.

Health Minister Yadav has instructed officials to incorporate post graduate courses in Ayurveda at Vijayawada's Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College. Emphasizing quality education, he directed the establishment of essential facilities like operation theatres and surgical tools, marking a new era for Ayurvedic education and practice in Andhra Pradesh.

