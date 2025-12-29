U.S. Pledges $2 Billion for Global Humanitarian Aid Amid Aid Cuts

The United States has committed to providing $2 billion in vital assistance to help tens of millions struggling with hunger and disease in over a dozen countries in the upcoming year. This pledge comes as a counterbalance to the reduction in foreign aid following cuts made by the Trump administration in 2025. This decrease in aid has led to a funding shortfall for the United Nations, with other Western donors like Germany also reallocating funds towards defense, further exacerbating the situation.

The newly announced assistance will be managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), according to the State Department. It signifies the adoption of a new aid model agreed upon with the U.N., focusing on enhancing the efficiency of aid funding and its delivery. Analysis reveals that U.S. humanitarian contributions to the U.N. have significantly declined, reaching approximately $3.38 billion in 2025, a marked decrease from the previous high of $17.2 billion in 2022.

As global needs reach unprecedented levels, the U.N. has appealed for $23 billion for 2026 to assist 87 million people, a stark drop from the $47 billion sought for 2025. U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher has highlighted that the organization's resources are severely stretched and underfunded, forcing difficult priorities in aid allocation. He lauded the U.S. pledge as a major investment in humanitarian efforts and a strong endorsement of U.N. reforms.