A New Dawn: Expanding Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh

In a bid to revive the halted expansion of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, a crucial meeting was held in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the discussion focused on resolving issues that had stalled the project.

The expansion project, greenlit in 2018 with Rs 260.70 crore in funding, encountered roadblocks in 2022 due to arbitration disputes between the construction firm and executive agency. Only 7 percent of the construction was completed by June 2022, prompting urgent discussions on finding a path forward.

Present at the meeting were Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who joined the call to action to address the pending issues and ensure the project's continuation.