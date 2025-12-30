Left Menu

A New Dawn: Expanding Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Health Minister, Dhani Ram Shandil, led a cabinet sub-committee meeting on the stalled expansion of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College. Approved in 2018 for Rs 260.70 crore, work halted in 2022. Officials discussed solutions to move past arbitration issues. Key ministers joined the deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:28 IST
A New Dawn: Expanding Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh
Dhani Ram Shandil
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revive the halted expansion of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, a crucial meeting was held in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the discussion focused on resolving issues that had stalled the project.

The expansion project, greenlit in 2018 with Rs 260.70 crore in funding, encountered roadblocks in 2022 due to arbitration disputes between the construction firm and executive agency. Only 7 percent of the construction was completed by June 2022, prompting urgent discussions on finding a path forward.

Present at the meeting were Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who joined the call to action to address the pending issues and ensure the project's continuation.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

 Ukraine
2
Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

 India
3
Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

 India
4
Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025