Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Free Treatment for Indore Water Crisis Victims

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated the state government to offer free medical care to individuals affected by vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water in Indore. The court has also requested a detailed status report by January 2 on the incident.

This directive came from a vacation bench led by Justices Rajesh Kumar Gupta and B P Sharma during a hearing of a public interest litigation initiated by Indore High Court Bar Association president Ritesh Inani. The petition underscores the need for clean drinking water for Indore's residents, following the diarrhoea outbreak.

The outbreak, which primarily impacted the Bhagirthpura area, has reportedly affected over 1,100 people and resulted in seven deaths according to city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. However, District Magistrate Shivam Verma has confirmed four deaths, with numerous patients admitted to local hospitals under medical supervision.