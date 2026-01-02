Left Menu

VeCura ReSculpt: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Care in India with Scientific Precision

VeCura ReSculpt, an innovative aesthetic clinic, launches in Chennai, India. With a focus on science-backed body transformations and personalized treatment plans, the clinic aims to redefine body sculpting with advanced technology. Expansion plans include Hyderabad and Bengaluru, as the brand seeks to establish a notable presence across South India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:53 IST
VeCura ReSculpt, an avant-garde aesthetic and body sculpting clinic, has made its Indian debut with a grand launch in Chennai. Aiming to redefine body transformation, the clinic boasts advanced medical technology, data-driven diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans, setting a new standard in aesthetic care.

Inaugurated by actress Alya Manasa and led by VeCura ReSculpt Director Caroline Prabha Reddy, the event attracted leading doctors, healthcare professionals, and media, underscoring a surging demand for ethically guided aesthetic solutions. The clinic's philosophy, spearheaded by Dr. Ram Gautham, emphasizes scientific, personalized, and safe transformation.

Located in T. Nagar, Chennai, VeCura ReSculpt integrates world-class non-surgical technologies like STYKU® 3D Body Analysis and CoolSculpting®. With confirmed plans to expand to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, VeCura ReSculpt seeks to establish itself as South India's preeminent name in aesthetic healthcare, delivering care enriched by cutting-edge technology and clinical expertise.

