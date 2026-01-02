Empowering Farmers: Red Sanders Conservation Yields Economic Benefits

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has furthered its commitment to biodiversity conservation with a recent disbursement of Rs 45 lakh to red sanders farmers in Andhra Pradesh. This funding falls under their 'Access and Benefit Sharing' framework, which has now distributed over Rs 143.5 crore across India.

Red sanders, an endemic species found primarily in the Eastern Ghats, is central to this initiative. The ABS framework ensures that farmers receive benefits from conserving and sustainably utilizing this valuable tree species, providing them with income through both the lawful sale of red sanders wood and monetary benefits mandated by the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

In recent months, the NBA has awarded Rs 5.35 crore to more than 220 red sanders farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. These efforts not only deter illegal trade and over-exploitation but also promote conservation-linked economic growth, aligning with India's leadership in global biodiversity preservation.