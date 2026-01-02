Marathi Abhyas Kendra Challenges Congress' Manifesto with 'Marathinama'

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra on Friday called for immediate retraction of the Congress' separate manifesto for north Indians in the run-up to the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

At a media briefing, Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, criticized the Congress' strategy as appeasement politics, antagonistic to Marathi interests. The organization unveiled its counter-manifesto, Marathinama, aimed at prioritizing Marathi candidates, safeguarding Marathi-medium schools, and preserving the Marathi language and culture.

Pawar announced plans for an online public mobilization effort in support of Marathinama, asserting that pandering to non-Marathi groups could threaten Marathi prominence in Maharashtra. He also urged the Shiv Sena (UBT) to rethink its educational policies, favoring a focus on bolstering Marathi institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)