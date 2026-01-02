Left Menu

Marathi Abhyas Kendra Challenges Congress' Manifesto with 'Marathinama'

Marathi Abhyas Kendra demands Congress withdraw its manifesto for north Indians ahead of Mumbai civic polls, calling it appeasement of non-Marathi groups. The group launched Marathinama, stressing Marathi interests. An online campaign is planned to rally support for the document, addressing Marathi cultural preservation and education.

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra on Friday called for immediate retraction of the Congress' separate manifesto for north Indians in the run-up to the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

At a media briefing, Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, criticized the Congress' strategy as appeasement politics, antagonistic to Marathi interests. The organization unveiled its counter-manifesto, Marathinama, aimed at prioritizing Marathi candidates, safeguarding Marathi-medium schools, and preserving the Marathi language and culture.

Pawar announced plans for an online public mobilization effort in support of Marathinama, asserting that pandering to non-Marathi groups could threaten Marathi prominence in Maharashtra. He also urged the Shiv Sena (UBT) to rethink its educational policies, favoring a focus on bolstering Marathi institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

