JP Nadda Releases Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026, Strengthening Drug Quality Standards

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri J. P. Nadda, today released the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 (IP 2026)—the tenth edition of India’s official compendium of drug standards—at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The launch marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to enhance drug quality, safety, and regulatory harmonisation in alignment with global standards.

In his address, Shri Nadda emphasised that the Indian Pharmacopoeia is the cornerstone of India’s pharmaceutical regulation, providing authoritative specifications for the identity, purity, and strength of medicines used across the country. He noted that IP 2026 reflects cutting-edge scientific advancements, regulatory innovation, and India’s growing leadership in global pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The new edition includes 121 new monographs, expanding the total to 3,340, and significantly enriching standardisation across priority therapeutic categories. These include:

Anti-tubercular drugs,

Anti-diabetic medicines,

Anti-cancer formulations,

Iron supplements,which are widely used under major National Health Programmes. The enhanced coverage aims to strengthen uniform quality standards for medicines critical to public health.

Highlighting India’s expanding international footprint, Shri Nadda noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia has gained wide global acceptance, becoming an integral part of India’s health diplomacy efforts. IP standards are now officially recognised in 19 countries of the Global South, reinforcing India’s position as a trusted pharmaceutical partner.

A major achievement showcased at the event was the rapid progress of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) under the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC). India has risen from 123rd place (2009–2014) to 8th globally in 2025 in contributions to the World Health Organization’s global pharmacovigilance database. Shri Nadda commended the IPC for building a strong, data-driven ecosystem that improves patient safety, quality assurance, and regulatory oversight.

The Minister also highlighted a landmark regulatory advancement: for the first time, 20 monographs on blood components used in transfusion medicine have been incorporated into the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026. This aligns with the Drugs and Cosmetics (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020, and strengthens quality assurance frameworks in India’s rapidly expanding transfusion services.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Nadda stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government has systematically strengthened India’s health systems, drug regulation, and quality infrastructures. He described IP 2026 as a reflection of this commitment to transparency, scientific rigour, and public welfare.

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava also addressed the gathering, noting that a robust, science-based pharmacopoeia is crucial for ensuring accessible, safe, and effective medicines across India. She emphasised that continual strengthening, updating, and global harmonisation of pharmacopoeial standards is key to maintaining India’s position as a reliable pillar of the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

The release of Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 sets a new benchmark for pharmaceutical governance in India, reinforcing its commitment to quality, safety, regulatory excellence, and global leadership.