Tharoor Emphasizes Holistic Cleanliness Beyond Waste Management

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized that city cleanliness should encompass both waste management and clean drinking water, following deaths reported in Indore due to alleged water contamination. While praising Indore's waste management system, Tharoor warned that cleanliness must include ensuring water safety to prevent such tragedies.

  • India

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, highlighted the need for a broader definition of city cleanliness, pointing out that it should not only focus on waste management but also ensure the safety of drinking water. His comments came after reports of deaths in Indore due to suspected water contamination.

Tharoor extended his condolences to the bereaved families and lamented the incident in Indore, which had once been celebrated nationwide for its cleanliness achievements. He noted that visible cleanliness, such as waste management, is vital, but unseen factors like water quality are equally critical.

He urged authorities to prioritize water safety and pay attention to warnings before tragedies occur, emphasizing that cleanliness claims are invalid if fundamental issues like water safety are ignored.

