Contentious Law Debate: Telangana Assembly Clashes Over MGNREGA Replacement

The Telangana Legislative Assembly recently witnessed heated debates as it passed a resolution opposing the Centre's attempt to replace the MGNREGA with the VB G RAM G Act. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spearheaded the resolution, arguing that the new law poses threats to the rights of the impoverished and women workers.

Reddy contended that removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the legislation diminishes its spirit, while adding financial burdens on the states. He pointed out that the provision to halt work for 60 days during the agricultural season would negatively impact landless poor communities.

The BJP legislators, however, opposed the resolution, emphasizing that the VB G RAM G Act aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's vision for village self-rule. They argued that pausing work during agricultural seasons aids farmers, despite objections from other political figures present.

(With inputs from agencies.)