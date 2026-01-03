Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra: Triumph Over Trials and Exclusive Exemption

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is focusing on recovering from a back injury as he prepares for future competitions. Despite injuries, Chopra competed in the 2025 World Championships. The AFI may exempt him from domestic event requirements due to his participation in international competitions.

Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra, renowned javelin thrower, is concentrating on rehabilitation after sustaining a back injury ahead of the 2025 World Championships, where he still managed to compete, securing the eighth position. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) acknowledged his determination and exceptional performance, despite the injury setbacks.

Adille Sumariwalla, AFI spokesperson, praised Chopra's dedication, recalling his willingness to challenge himself even when advised otherwise. Chopra's journey from modest beginnings to becoming a two-time Olympic medallist showcases his resilience and silent determination, contrasting with his peers' often vocalized ambitions.

In doping-related updates, Chopra and another javelin thrower, Sachin Yadav, were named in the Athletics Integrity Unit's Registered Testing Pool. The AFI is also considering exempting Chopra from mandatory domestic competitions, recognizing his commitments to global events and consistent performance on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

