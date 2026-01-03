Left Menu

Starmer Denies U.K. Involvement in U.S. Venezuela Strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that the U.K. was not involved in U.S. military actions in Venezuela. He emphasized the importance of verifying facts and planned discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and allies while reaffirming the U.K.'s commitment to upholding international law.

Updated: 03-01-2026 18:02 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly declared that the United Kingdom had no part in the recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela. Starmer emphasized the necessity of confirming facts before jumping to conclusions.

In a statement broadcasted across British media, Starmer highlighted his intention to speak directly with U.S. President Donald Trump and confirm details surrounding the situation.

Starmer was adamant that the UK adheres to international law, underlining the country's dedication to transparency and international cooperation in global matters.



