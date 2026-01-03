Conservation Collective 'We Are Aravalli' Raises Alarm Over Ecological Risks in Aravalli Range

'We Are Aravalli', a conservation collective, claims that the Aravalli mountain range is facing significant ecological risks, based on a recent satellite audit. The group advocates for a comprehensive ban on mining activities throughout the region.

Utilizing satellite data with the Bristol FABDEM bare-earth model, the analysis reveals that 31.8% of the Aravalli hills fall below 100 meters in height. This makes these areas susceptible to losing legal protections, contradicting government reports that indicate affected areas at merely 0.19%.

Dr. Sudhanshu, a climate scientist and environment activist with the collective, emphasized that these low-elevation areas are significant groundwater recharge zones and natural barriers against dust. The loss of protection could lead to increased desertification and water scarcity in north-west India. The group released all interactive audit data as open source for independent verification.

