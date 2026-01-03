Left Menu

Conservation Collective 'We Are Aravalli' Raises Alarm Over Ecological Risks in Aravalli Range

The group 'We Are Aravalli' has released a satellite audit showing that one-third of the Aravalli mountain range is ecologically at risk. The collective demands to halt mining activities, emphasizing the range's role in groundwater recharge and air quality. It seeks an immediate protection zone declaration for the range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:58 IST
Conservation Collective 'We Are Aravalli' Raises Alarm Over Ecological Risks in Aravalli Range
  • Country:
  • India

'We Are Aravalli', a conservation collective, claims that the Aravalli mountain range is facing significant ecological risks, based on a recent satellite audit. The group advocates for a comprehensive ban on mining activities throughout the region.

Utilizing satellite data with the Bristol FABDEM bare-earth model, the analysis reveals that 31.8% of the Aravalli hills fall below 100 meters in height. This makes these areas susceptible to losing legal protections, contradicting government reports that indicate affected areas at merely 0.19%.

Dr. Sudhanshu, a climate scientist and environment activist with the collective, emphasized that these low-elevation areas are significant groundwater recharge zones and natural barriers against dust. The loss of protection could lead to increased desertification and water scarcity in north-west India. The group released all interactive audit data as open source for independent verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global
2
Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

 Ukraine
3
Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

 Syria
4
Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026