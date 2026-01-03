Conservation Collective 'We Are Aravalli' Raises Alarm Over Ecological Risks in Aravalli Range
The group 'We Are Aravalli' has released a satellite audit showing that one-third of the Aravalli mountain range is ecologically at risk. The collective demands to halt mining activities, emphasizing the range's role in groundwater recharge and air quality. It seeks an immediate protection zone declaration for the range.
'We Are Aravalli', a conservation collective, claims that the Aravalli mountain range is facing significant ecological risks, based on a recent satellite audit. The group advocates for a comprehensive ban on mining activities throughout the region.
Utilizing satellite data with the Bristol FABDEM bare-earth model, the analysis reveals that 31.8% of the Aravalli hills fall below 100 meters in height. This makes these areas susceptible to losing legal protections, contradicting government reports that indicate affected areas at merely 0.19%.
Dr. Sudhanshu, a climate scientist and environment activist with the collective, emphasized that these low-elevation areas are significant groundwater recharge zones and natural barriers against dust. The loss of protection could lead to increased desertification and water scarcity in north-west India. The group released all interactive audit data as open source for independent verification.
