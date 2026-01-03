Left Menu

Rishabh Pant and Priyansh Arya Lead Delhi to Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rishabh Pant and Priyansh Arya's outstanding half-centuries bolstered Delhi's eight-wicket victory over Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match. This victory elevated Delhi to the top of the table, showcasing Pant's return to form just as he was named to India's ODI squad against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:02 IST
Rishabh Pant and Priyansh Arya Lead Delhi to Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rishabh Pant

In a thrilling display at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi's Rishabh Pant exhibited his batting prowess, scoring an unbeaten 67 runs to secure an eight-wicket victory against Services. This impressive feat elevated Delhi to a formidable position, demonstrating Pant's resilience and key role in the team's success.

Pant, alongside Priyansh Arya's 72 not out, chased down Services' total of 178 with strategic confidence in just 19.4 overs. Their partnership was instrumental in reviving Delhi's status, offsetting previous defeats and boosting their net run rate.

The significant triumph was timely for Pant, who bounced back from two subpar performances to mark his inclusion in India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav contributed decisively to Delhi's bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

 India
2
The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

 Global
3
Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

 Global
4
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026