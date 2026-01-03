Rishabh Pant and Priyansh Arya Lead Delhi to Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In a thrilling display at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi's Rishabh Pant exhibited his batting prowess, scoring an unbeaten 67 runs to secure an eight-wicket victory against Services. This impressive feat elevated Delhi to a formidable position, demonstrating Pant's resilience and key role in the team's success.

Pant, alongside Priyansh Arya's 72 not out, chased down Services' total of 178 with strategic confidence in just 19.4 overs. Their partnership was instrumental in reviving Delhi's status, offsetting previous defeats and boosting their net run rate.

The significant triumph was timely for Pant, who bounced back from two subpar performances to mark his inclusion in India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav contributed decisively to Delhi's bowling attack.

