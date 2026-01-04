Delhi Takes a Stand: Human Rabies Declared a Notifiable Disease

The Delhi Government is poised to designate human rabies as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This decisive move is aimed at bolstering disease surveillance, timely case reporting, and ensuring the availability of swift medical interventions to combat rabies.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the initiative as pivotal in the aspiration to eradicate rabies-induced human fatalities in the capital. The measure mandates reporting suspected, probable, and confirmed rabies cases by all healthcare facilities, medical colleges, and practitioners.

In tandem with this, the government is augmenting vaccination resources for humans and animals. As part of the broader public health strategy, this initiative is also linked to the development of the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in collaboration with various stakeholders.

