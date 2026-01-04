Delhi Takes a Stand: Human Rabies Declared a Notifiable Disease
The Delhi Government plans to classify human rabies as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This step aims to enhance tracking, treatment, and prevention efforts to decrease rabies-related human deaths. It involves reporting cases to health authorities and fortifying vaccination facilities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Government is poised to designate human rabies as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This decisive move is aimed at bolstering disease surveillance, timely case reporting, and ensuring the availability of swift medical interventions to combat rabies.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the initiative as pivotal in the aspiration to eradicate rabies-induced human fatalities in the capital. The measure mandates reporting suspected, probable, and confirmed rabies cases by all healthcare facilities, medical colleges, and practitioners.
In tandem with this, the government is augmenting vaccination resources for humans and animals. As part of the broader public health strategy, this initiative is also linked to the development of the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in collaboration with various stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indore's Public Health Crisis: Swift Government Action
Water contamination in Indore: CM orders suspension of additional municipal commissioner, Public Health Engineering official.
Union Health Minister Pushes for Enhanced Public Healthcare Initiatives
JNUSU Alleges Targeting Amid Protests Over Library Surveillance
Haryana Clamps Down on High-Dose Nimesulide to Safeguard Public Health