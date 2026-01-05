India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

Pharmed, together with the Indian Orthopaedic Association's Osteoporosis Council, launched the Indian Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025 at IOACON 2025 in Guwahati. These guidelines, now officially published in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, offer a comprehensive framework for the prevention, diagnosis, and management of osteoporosis, reflecting a collaboration across the healthcare sector.

Developed through a Delphi consensus methodology, the guidelines embody the collective knowledge of 62 top osteoporosis and bone health experts from India, with input from leading clinicians, researchers, and academicians. The structured six-round questionnaire process ensured scientific integrity and current clinical evidence alignment, making the guidelines a durable resource.

Pharmed's commitment to advancing bone health is evident through its involvement in the guidelines' creation and initiatives like the India Bone Health Initiative. By promoting early diagnosis and patient education, Pharmed supports the enhancement of healthcare services, emphasizing evidence-based and preventive approaches in managing osteoporosis across India.

