UP's Draft Electoral Roll: Controversy and Changes

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy following its publication after the Special Intensive Revision. The roll excludes 2.89 crore voters while retaining 12.55 crore, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Criticism from opposition parties highlights concerns over the short time allotted for the revision process, which has been deemed insufficient for a state of UP's size. Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders have voiced their disapproval, urging corrective actions from the Election Commission.

A one-month period for claims and objections allows voters to address exclusions or inaccuracies in the draft roll. The process includes support for senior citizens and youth, aiming to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

(With inputs from agencies.)