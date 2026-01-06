Left Menu

UP's Draft Electoral Roll: Controversy and Changes

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, published post-SIR, excludes 2.89 crore voters, retaining 12.55 crore. Opposition parties criticize the process, citing insufficient time. CEO Navdeep Rinwa outlines reasons for deletions, while a claims window allows voters to seek corrections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:35 IST
UP's Draft Electoral Roll: Controversy and Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy following its publication after the Special Intensive Revision. The roll excludes 2.89 crore voters while retaining 12.55 crore, according to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Criticism from opposition parties highlights concerns over the short time allotted for the revision process, which has been deemed insufficient for a state of UP's size. Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders have voiced their disapproval, urging corrective actions from the Election Commission.

A one-month period for claims and objections allows voters to address exclusions or inaccuracies in the draft roll. The process includes support for senior citizens and youth, aiming to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
2
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India
3
Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for the Ages

Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for t...

 Global
4
Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026