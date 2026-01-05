Hospital Negligence Leads to Tragic Deaths in Kerala

In a tragic turn of events, the superintendent and staff of a government taluk hospital in Kerala have been booked for medical negligence following the deaths of two dialysis patients. The incident, which occurred in Haripad district, has brought attention to alleged poor sanitary conditions within the hospital's dialysis unit.

According to the police, the two deceased individuals developed fever and diarrhoea shortly after receiving dialysis treatment on December 29. Despite being transferred to other medical facilities, they succumbed to the severe infections caused by the allegedly unhygienic environment.

An FIR has been filed following the complaint from the kin of Ramachandran, one of the deceased, accusing the hospital staff of being aware of the risks but neglecting them. The case has intensified scrutiny on healthcare standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)