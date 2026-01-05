Odisha Doctors' Strike: A Demand for Change
Doctors in Odisha boycotted outpatient services for two hours, demanding the government fulfill a 10-point charter of demands, including filling over 50% of vacant posts. Despite a committee set up by the state, past promises have gone unmet, leading to continued unrest among medical professionals.
Outpatient services in state-run hospitals across Odisha were halted for two hours on Monday as doctors staged a strike over unmet demands, primarily concerning staffing shortages.
Organized by the Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), the strike began after repeated calls for government action went unheeded, causing widespread concern about healthcare delivery.
Despite assurances from the Health Minister of ongoing negotiations and a committee formed to address grievances, OMSA expressed skepticism over governmental commitment, citing previous unfulfilled promises.
