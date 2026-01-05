Left Menu

Odisha Doctors' Strike: A Demand for Change

Doctors in Odisha boycotted outpatient services for two hours, demanding the government fulfill a 10-point charter of demands, including filling over 50% of vacant posts. Despite a committee set up by the state, past promises have gone unmet, leading to continued unrest among medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:08 IST
Odisha Doctors' Strike: A Demand for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Outpatient services in state-run hospitals across Odisha were halted for two hours on Monday as doctors staged a strike over unmet demands, primarily concerning staffing shortages.

Organized by the Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), the strike began after repeated calls for government action went unheeded, causing widespread concern about healthcare delivery.

Despite assurances from the Health Minister of ongoing negotiations and a committee formed to address grievances, OMSA expressed skepticism over governmental commitment, citing previous unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

 India
2
Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

 Global
3
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

 India
4
Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026