Odisha Doctors' Strike: A Demand for Change

Outpatient services in state-run hospitals across Odisha were halted for two hours on Monday as doctors staged a strike over unmet demands, primarily concerning staffing shortages.

Organized by the Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), the strike began after repeated calls for government action went unheeded, causing widespread concern about healthcare delivery.

Despite assurances from the Health Minister of ongoing negotiations and a committee formed to address grievances, OMSA expressed skepticism over governmental commitment, citing previous unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)