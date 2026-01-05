Body Clock Breakthrough: Circadian Rhythms and Dementia Risk

Emerging research suggests that the body's internal clock, known as circadian rhythms, plays a significant role in determining dementia risk. The study shows that individuals with erratic circadian rhythms are more likely to develop the condition.

New data reveals that those whose body clocks peak later in the day face a 45% higher likelihood of encountering dementia. Sleep disruptions and irregular activity patterns might contribute to this increase in risk.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, analyzed over 2,100 older adults without dementia. Through monitoring activity patterns, the study identified a correlation between rhythm strength and neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

