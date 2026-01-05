Left Menu

Body Clock Breakthrough: Circadian Rhythms and Dementia Risk

A recent study highlights the link between circadian rhythms and dementia. Disrupted or irregular rhythms can increase dementia risk, with later activity peaks raising the chances by 45%. Over 2,100 adults were monitored, revealing that a strong, consistent body clock could mitigate neurodegenerative disease risks.

Emerging research suggests that the body's internal clock, known as circadian rhythms, plays a significant role in determining dementia risk. The study shows that individuals with erratic circadian rhythms are more likely to develop the condition.

New data reveals that those whose body clocks peak later in the day face a 45% higher likelihood of encountering dementia. Sleep disruptions and irregular activity patterns might contribute to this increase in risk.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, analyzed over 2,100 older adults without dementia. Through monitoring activity patterns, the study identified a correlation between rhythm strength and neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

