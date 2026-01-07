Determined Divide: Zubaidi's Unyielding Quest for Southern Yemeni Independence

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council, remains committed to the cause of Southern Yemeni independence despite escalating tensions in the region. Known for taking up arms at a young age, Zubaidi has consistently pushed for a separate southern state, refusing to abandon his longstanding dream.

Recently, Zubaidi's attempts to engage in peace negotiations fell through after he missed a crucial flight to Saudi Arabia. The unsuccessful meeting pointed to a further deterioration in Yemen's delicate balance of power. Divisions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both key players in the conflict, have only added to the complexity of the region's strife.

Zubaidi's hardline stance comes amid a backdrop of historical conflict, with his roots deeply tied to the military and governance of Southern Yemen. As he calls for a referendum on southern independence in two years, Yemen faces renewed turmoil, exacerbating its decade-long crisis and adding layers to the humanitarian crisis faced by millions.

