Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: A Closer Look at Her Health Status
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital due to respiratory discomfort. Her health is stable, and she is under observation, with her bronchial asthma having been mildly exacerbated. Her condition is being managed effectively with antibiotics and other medications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:46 IST
- India
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after experiencing respiratory discomfort, according to sources on Tuesday. Her health is currently stable.
Gandhi is being monitored by a chest physician due to her chronic cough, exacerbated by the city's pollution and cold weather.
She is receiving treatment, including antibiotics, and her discharge will depend on her clinical progress, potentially occurring within a day or two.