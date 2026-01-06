Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: A Closer Look at Her Health Status

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital due to respiratory discomfort. Her health is stable, and she is under observation, with her bronchial asthma having been mildly exacerbated. Her condition is being managed effectively with antibiotics and other medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:46 IST
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: A Closer Look at Her Health Status
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after experiencing respiratory discomfort, according to sources on Tuesday. Her health is currently stable.

Gandhi is being monitored by a chest physician due to her chronic cough, exacerbated by the city's pollution and cold weather.

She is receiving treatment, including antibiotics, and her discharge will depend on her clinical progress, potentially occurring within a day or two.

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026