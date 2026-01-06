Left Menu

Sukhvinder's Drive for 'Healthy Himachal': Revamping Health Schemes

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated an audit of the Sahara Scheme to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive its benefits. A three-member district committee will verify eligibility, and Sahara scheme beneficiaries will be linked with the Him Parivar portal. Emphasis is on health service enhancement and evidence-based policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:26 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for a local audit of the Sahara Scheme to ensure that its benefits reach only those truly eligible. A three-member district committee will be formed to verify beneficiaries' eligibility thoroughly.

During his review of the Sahara and Himcare schemes, Sukhu reiterated that the health sector is a top state government priority. Efforts are underway to streamline systems, enhance service delivery, and integrate Sahara scheme recipients with the Him Parivar portal.

Sukhu also announced initiatives to utilize data from the Himcare scheme to analyze disease prevalence in the state, aiding in policy formulation. The government will settle private hospital bills for pending treatments and allow treatment in private government institution wards. The ultimate aim is a 'Healthy Himachal' with the addition of advanced facilities and schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

