Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Norwegian Minister Raises Alarm Over Middle East Strikes

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed deep concern about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, following joint strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran. He criticized the legality of the attacks under international law and called for restraint and continued diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:31 IST
Tensions Escalate: Norwegian Minister Raises Alarm Over Middle East Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide issued a stark warning about the potential onset of a broad-reaching conflict in the Middle East. His remarks came after recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran.

Eide criticized the strikes, highlighting that Israel's claim of a preventive attack does not align with international law, which only justifies such measures in the face of immediate threats.

He urged both parties to exercise restraint and not forsake ongoing efforts for diplomatic resolutions, emphasizing the importance of pursuing peaceful negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany
2
AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

 India
3
Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assault on the Islamic Republic, reports AP.

Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assa...

 Global
4
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026