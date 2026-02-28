Tensions Escalate: Norwegian Minister Raises Alarm Over Middle East Strikes
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed deep concern about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, following joint strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran. He criticized the legality of the attacks under international law and called for restraint and continued diplomatic efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide issued a stark warning about the potential onset of a broad-reaching conflict in the Middle East. His remarks came after recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran.
Eide criticized the strikes, highlighting that Israel's claim of a preventive attack does not align with international law, which only justifies such measures in the face of immediate threats.
He urged both parties to exercise restraint and not forsake ongoing efforts for diplomatic resolutions, emphasizing the importance of pursuing peaceful negotiations.
