Tensions Escalate: Norwegian Minister Raises Alarm Over Middle East Strikes

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide issued a stark warning about the potential onset of a broad-reaching conflict in the Middle East. His remarks came after recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran.

Eide criticized the strikes, highlighting that Israel's claim of a preventive attack does not align with international law, which only justifies such measures in the face of immediate threats.

He urged both parties to exercise restraint and not forsake ongoing efforts for diplomatic resolutions, emphasizing the importance of pursuing peaceful negotiations.