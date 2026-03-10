Dramatic Escape: Murder Accused Flees from Hospital Custody
A murder accused, Bablu Jat, escaped from Baran District Hospital in Rajasthan after being in custody for 19 years. Disciplinary actions are underway against the escort team. Multiple police teams have been formed to locate him. Jat had evaded arrest by frequently changing identities.
In a startling incident, Bablu Jat, a murder accused who had evaded capture for 19 years, managed to escape custody from a government hospital in Rajasthan's Baran district late Monday. The escape has spurred police into action with special teams deployed to track him down.
Bablu Jat, a resident of Gwalior, was recently arrested following a month-long search operation and was later lodged at Chhabra jail. He was admitted to Baran District Hospital after complaining of health issues, where a lapse in surveillance allowed his escape through a hospital window.
Authorities have initiated disciplinary proceedings against the five police personnel assigned to guard him. The Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Andasu, confirmed that raids are ongoing at potential hideouts as the hunt for Bablu Jat continues in earnest.
