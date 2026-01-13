Jaundice Outbreak Concerns Rise at Odisha School

Concerns over a potential outbreak of jaundice were raised after some students at an Odisha government school in Dhenkanal district displayed symptoms, a health official disclosed on Tuesday.

While parents allege over 10 students at Biswanathpur's Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya are affected, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) confirmed only one case officially. The CDMO, Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, visited the school to provide immediate medical assistance and investigate the cause.

The affected student contracted jaundice at home and remains under treatment. Another local boy has also been diagnosed but studies elsewhere. CDMO Mohapatra inspected water sources and hygiene conditions, and a medical team is screening students to prevent further cases.

