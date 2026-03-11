Decoding Health: FDA Moves, Eli Lilly's Expansion, and Global Drug Dynamics

The U.S. FDA has introduced a draft guidance aimed at expediting the development of biosimilar drugs, potentially reducing treatment costs for diseases like cancer. These biologic drugs, though constituting only 5% of prescriptions, make up a massive 51% of drug expenditures.

Eli Lilly is earmarking $3 billion for investment in China over the next ten years, focusing on enhancing its production capacity for the type-2 diabetes and obesity drug orforglipron. The firm is seeking regulatory approval in China by 2025.

The United States and China recently exchanged criticisms at a United Nations meeting regarding fentanyl precursors and tariffs, underscoring ongoing international tensions. This meeting is a prelude to the scheduled talks between political leaders of the two nations later this month.

