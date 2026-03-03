Sebi's Strategic Action on Short-Dated Options: Balancing Regulation and Market Dynamics
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addresses concerns in the derivatives market, focusing on short-dated options while preserving the crucial roles of futures and derivatives. Sebi implements regulatory measures for short-tenor options, examining market data impacts. Investors' interests remain priority with new transparency and categorization norms.
- Country:
- India
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has clarified the regulator's stance on the derivatives market, expressing concern over speculative activities in short-dated options. While futures and broader derivatives maintain their vital roles in price discovery and liquidity, regulatory measures are targeting excesses in short-tenor options.
Interventions began in October 2024 and continued through phased implementations. Sebi remains vigilant in assessing the impact of these regulatory actions, considering additional interventions if necessary. Emphasizing a targeted approach, Pandey assures stakeholders of avoiding hasty decisions while addressing specific problem areas.
Sebi recently introduced transparency norms allowing active mutual funds to allocate up to 35% of assets in gold, silver, and other instruments, ensuring investor protection with transparency and clear labeling to prevent mis-selling. Upcoming public consultations on IPO frameworks also emphasize market-centric valuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
