Government Boosts Andhra Pradesh Health with Final Financial Tranche

In a significant development, the Central government has disbursed over Rs 567 crore to Andhra Pradesh, marking the completion of the 15th Finance Commission grant for the state's health sector.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed his gratitude, recognizing the Centre's acknowledgment of the state's efforts to secure the full allocation. The funds will be directed towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of Ayushman Arogya Kendras, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres in both rural and urban regions.

The allocation is part of the comprehensive Rs 2,600 crore package recommended by the Finance Commission, aimed at bolstering diagnostic services and establishing public health laboratories at the block level, addressing the rising healthcare demands.