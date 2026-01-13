Left Menu

Government Boosts Andhra Pradesh Health with Final Financial Tranche

The Central government disbursed over Rs 567 crore to Andhra Pradesh as the final tranche from the 15th Finance Commission grant for the health sector. The funds aim to enhance healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of Ayushman Arogya Kendras and Community Health Centres, and improve diagnostic services across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:52 IST
Government Boosts Andhra Pradesh Health with Final Financial Tranche
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central government has disbursed over Rs 567 crore to Andhra Pradesh, marking the completion of the 15th Finance Commission grant for the state's health sector.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed his gratitude, recognizing the Centre's acknowledgment of the state's efforts to secure the full allocation. The funds will be directed towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of Ayushman Arogya Kendras, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres in both rural and urban regions.

The allocation is part of the comprehensive Rs 2,600 crore package recommended by the Finance Commission, aimed at bolstering diagnostic services and establishing public health laboratories at the block level, addressing the rising healthcare demands.

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

 Bangladesh
2
Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

 India
3
Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor

Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governo...

 Global
4
Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026