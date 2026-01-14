Honoring Unwavering Courage: President Praises Veterans

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to ex-servicemen on Veterans' Day, lauding their unwavering courage that continues to inspire Indians nationwide.

Murmu emphasized that occasions such as Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day serve as important opportunities to honor soldiers while extending meaningful support to them.

Commemorating Armed Forces Veterans' Day highlights the retirement anniversary of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, emphasizing the enduring commitment of veterans to the nation's cause.