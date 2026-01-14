Left Menu

Honoring Unwavering Courage: President Praises Veterans

President Droupadi Murmu applauded ex-servicemen on Veterans' Day, acknowledging their courage and commitment. She emphasized the significance of occasions like Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day to honor and support soldiers. The day marks the retirement anniversary of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Updated: 14-01-2026 10:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to ex-servicemen on Veterans' Day, lauding their unwavering courage that continues to inspire Indians nationwide.

Murmu emphasized that occasions such as Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day serve as important opportunities to honor soldiers while extending meaningful support to them.

Commemorating Armed Forces Veterans' Day highlights the retirement anniversary of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, emphasizing the enduring commitment of veterans to the nation's cause.

