Small Steps, Big Gains: How Minor Lifestyle Changes Boost Longevity

Research indicates that even slight improvements in physical activity, sleep, and diet can significantly enhance lifespan. Incremental changes such as five extra minutes of sleep or brisk walking and half a serving more of vegetables daily could add a year to one's life, emphasizing the collective impact of these small adjustments.

Updated: 14-01-2026 14:49 IST
A recent study highlights how minor tweaks to daily habits can significantly extend one's life. Researchers found that small increments in physical activity, diet, and sleep can collectively increase lifespan. Surprisingly, changes as subtle as five extra minutes of sleep or a brisk walk daily can add meaningful years to one's life.

Published in The Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal, the study explored how modest improvements in sleep, diet, and physical activity contribute to longevity. Researchers stressed that a five-minute increase in sleep, alongside enhanced diet and activity levels, could yield an additional year of life for people with unhealthy habits.

Targeting lifestyles with inadequate sleep, poor diet, and minimal exercise, the study suggests that a more active lifestyle with a balanced diet can extend lifespan significantly. The researchers urge further investigation into these habits, particularly in low to middle-income countries, where diverse factors may influence health outcomes.

