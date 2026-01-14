Small Steps, Big Gains: How Minor Lifestyle Changes Boost Longevity

A recent study highlights how minor tweaks to daily habits can significantly extend one's life. Researchers found that small increments in physical activity, diet, and sleep can collectively increase lifespan. Surprisingly, changes as subtle as five extra minutes of sleep or a brisk walk daily can add meaningful years to one's life.

Published in The Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal, the study explored how modest improvements in sleep, diet, and physical activity contribute to longevity. Researchers stressed that a five-minute increase in sleep, alongside enhanced diet and activity levels, could yield an additional year of life for people with unhealthy habits.

Targeting lifestyles with inadequate sleep, poor diet, and minimal exercise, the study suggests that a more active lifestyle with a balanced diet can extend lifespan significantly. The researchers urge further investigation into these habits, particularly in low to middle-income countries, where diverse factors may influence health outcomes.

