Troovy and Pinky Promise Secure Significant Funding to Boost Growth and Innovation
Troovy, a clean-label snacking brand, raised USD 5 million to expand its distribution and launch new products. Meanwhile, Pinky Promise, an AI-led women's health clinic, secured USD 1 million to advance its digital health solutions and expand its range of nutritional supplements.
- Country:
- India
Troovy, a company known for its clean-label snacking options for families, announced the successful acquisition of USD 5 million in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures and Sharrp Ventures. Existing backers, Spring Marketing Capital and Veltis Capital, also participated.
The funds are set to enhance Troovy's distribution channels, leveraging e-commerce, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer strategies. The company intends to use this financial boost to launch new products within various clean snacking categories.
Simultaneously, Pinky Promise, an AI-driven digital clinic for women's health, secured USD 1 million in a pre-seed round led by Rebalance Angel Community. Founded by Divya Kamerkar and Akanksha Vyas, the clinic aims to improve women's healthcare access and continuity using technology.
