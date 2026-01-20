Troovy and Pinky Promise Secure Significant Funding to Boost Growth and Innovation

Troovy, a company known for its clean-label snacking options for families, announced the successful acquisition of USD 5 million in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures and Sharrp Ventures. Existing backers, Spring Marketing Capital and Veltis Capital, also participated.

The funds are set to enhance Troovy's distribution channels, leveraging e-commerce, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer strategies. The company intends to use this financial boost to launch new products within various clean snacking categories.

Simultaneously, Pinky Promise, an AI-driven digital clinic for women's health, secured USD 1 million in a pre-seed round led by Rebalance Angel Community. Founded by Divya Kamerkar and Akanksha Vyas, the clinic aims to improve women's healthcare access and continuity using technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)