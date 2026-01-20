Bats in West Bengal Show Prior Nipah Exposure, No Active Infection Found
A survey in West Bengal discovered antibodies for Nipah virus in bats, with no active infections found. The state forest department conducted this study in light of two confirmed human cases. Preventive measures continue as the source of human infection remains unknown. Authorities emphasize vigilance and preparedness.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey in West Bengal has revealed no active Nipah virus infections in bats, though antibodies indicating past exposure were detected in one specimen, according to a senior representative from the state forest department.
The survey took place following two confirmed cases of human infection, with nine bats from Madhyamgram tested using RT-PCR, and all found negative for the virus.
The investigation highlighted the detection of Nipah virus antibodies in a single bat, suggesting past infection but no imminent risk of transmission. As a precaution, the state forest department, collaborating with scientists from Pune's National Institute of Virology, will continue their efforts. Meanwhile, the source of infection in two nurses remains unidentified, despite a series of negative tests among their contacts.
One affected nurse currently undergoing treatment is showing improvement, and officials are planning to conduct a seminar to educate healthcare workers on Nipah management protocols.
This event is being described as a "litmus test" for pandemic preparedness, with further actions including the potential formation of a One Health Committee to guide treatment and manage antiviral use for Nipah cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CEO confidence dips in revenue growth prospects, most yet to see AI returns: PwC survey
CEO confidence dips in revenue growth prospects, most yet to see AI returns: PwC survey
UK Labour Market Survey Faces Delays
India Launches Second Dolphin Survey Under Project Dolphin to Strengthen River Conservation
India Launches Expanded Survey to Protect River Dolphins