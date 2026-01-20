Left Menu

Bats in West Bengal Show Prior Nipah Exposure, No Active Infection Found

A survey in West Bengal discovered antibodies for Nipah virus in bats, with no active infections found. The state forest department conducted this study in light of two confirmed human cases. Preventive measures continue as the source of human infection remains unknown. Authorities emphasize vigilance and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:17 IST
Bats in West Bengal Show Prior Nipah Exposure, No Active Infection Found
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey in West Bengal has revealed no active Nipah virus infections in bats, though antibodies indicating past exposure were detected in one specimen, according to a senior representative from the state forest department.

The survey took place following two confirmed cases of human infection, with nine bats from Madhyamgram tested using RT-PCR, and all found negative for the virus.

The investigation highlighted the detection of Nipah virus antibodies in a single bat, suggesting past infection but no imminent risk of transmission. As a precaution, the state forest department, collaborating with scientists from Pune's National Institute of Virology, will continue their efforts. Meanwhile, the source of infection in two nurses remains unidentified, despite a series of negative tests among their contacts.

One affected nurse currently undergoing treatment is showing improvement, and officials are planning to conduct a seminar to educate healthcare workers on Nipah management protocols.

This event is being described as a "litmus test" for pandemic preparedness, with further actions including the potential formation of a One Health Committee to guide treatment and manage antiviral use for Nipah cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026