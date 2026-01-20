Bats in West Bengal Show Prior Nipah Exposure, No Active Infection Found

A recent survey in West Bengal has revealed no active Nipah virus infections in bats, though antibodies indicating past exposure were detected in one specimen, according to a senior representative from the state forest department.

The survey took place following two confirmed cases of human infection, with nine bats from Madhyamgram tested using RT-PCR, and all found negative for the virus.

The investigation highlighted the detection of Nipah virus antibodies in a single bat, suggesting past infection but no imminent risk of transmission. As a precaution, the state forest department, collaborating with scientists from Pune's National Institute of Virology, will continue their efforts. Meanwhile, the source of infection in two nurses remains unidentified, despite a series of negative tests among their contacts.

One affected nurse currently undergoing treatment is showing improvement, and officials are planning to conduct a seminar to educate healthcare workers on Nipah management protocols.

This event is being described as a "litmus test" for pandemic preparedness, with further actions including the potential formation of a One Health Committee to guide treatment and manage antiviral use for Nipah cases.

