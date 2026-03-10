Left Menu

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Case Awaits Supreme Court Attention

The Allahabad High Court has postponed a hearing to April 15 on a request for an Archaeological Survey of India examination of Gyanvapi mosque's ablution area in Varanasi. The issue, centering on a disputed structure, is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court, affecting local and religious interests.

The Allahabad High Court has postponed its decision until April 15 on whether the Archaeological Survey of India should examine the Gyanvapi mosque's ablution area in Varanasi. The petition currently reviewed by the High Court originally came from Rakhi Singh after a Varanasi court had rejected a similar plea.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal presided over the civil revision petition which disputes a previous ruling from October 21, 2023. The primary contention involves the mosque's ablution area, particularly focusing on a structure some Hindus claim as a 'Shivlinga' and Muslims regard as merely a fountain.

Legal representatives for the involved parties have informed the High Court that the Supreme Court is also evaluating this issue, influencing the scheduling of the next hearing. This delay speaks volumes about the broader national implications, entangling historic, religious, and legal threads.

