Demand for CBI Probe into Chaibasa Blood Bank Controversy

Jharkhand's Opposition Leader Babulal Marandi has called for a CBI investigation into the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. This follows reports of a family testing HIV positive after a blood transfusion. Marandi criticized the state's mishandling of hospital operations and alleged a conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the operations of the blood bank at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district.

Marandi's demand came after reports emerged about a woman, her husband, and their child testing HIV positive following a blood transfusion during a C-section at the hospital earlier this year. He labeled the incident as a potential 'deep conspiracy.'

The hospital's in-charge, Dr. Bharti Minz, stated the victim family failed to comply with requests for further testing. The blood bank previously made headlines when five thalassemia-affected children contracted HIV from transfusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

