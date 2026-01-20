Demand for CBI Probe into Chaibasa Blood Bank Controversy
Jharkhand's Opposition Leader Babulal Marandi has called for a CBI investigation into the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. This follows reports of a family testing HIV positive after a blood transfusion. Marandi criticized the state's mishandling of hospital operations and alleged a conspiracy.
In a significant development, Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the operations of the blood bank at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district.
Marandi's demand came after reports emerged about a woman, her husband, and their child testing HIV positive following a blood transfusion during a C-section at the hospital earlier this year. He labeled the incident as a potential 'deep conspiracy.'
The hospital's in-charge, Dr. Bharti Minz, stated the victim family failed to comply with requests for further testing. The blood bank previously made headlines when five thalassemia-affected children contracted HIV from transfusions.
