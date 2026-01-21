ASHA Workers' March: Detentions Spark Tensions in Kolkata

In a move to amplify their calls for improved compensation, several ASHA workers were detained by police on Wednesday as they attempted to march to the state health department headquarters in Kolkata. The protest highlights demands for an increase in their minimum monthly honorarium.

Originating from various districts, the ASHA workers, all Accredited Social Health Activists, had been on strike since December 23. Law enforcement was seen placing barricades outside major railway hubs, including Sealdah and Howrah stations, where the workers had arrived by train to join the march.

Protestors previously marched to the Swasthya Bhawan on January 8 and again on January 12, urging for a discussion with health officials about securing their demands. Their key demands include a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for death while on duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)