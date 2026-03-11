Angola Cancels March Friendlies Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid increasing tensions in the Middle East, Angola has canceled its planned friendly matches against Jordan and Iran, originally scheduled for March in Dubai. This decision came after the Angolan Football Federation re-evaluated the situation, citing current regional instability as the primary reason.

The Federation attempted to find alternative solutions for the match against Jordan but concluded that logistical, financial, and strategic considerations made just one game unjustifiable. Officials highlighted the seriousness of the situation and the need for a careful and responsible approach.

Angola, which did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, is now focusing on upcoming qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The national team recently dismissed its former coach, Patrice Beaumelle, and is in the process of selecting a successor.