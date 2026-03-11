Iranian Women Soccer Team and Australia's Asylum Offer: A Silent Protest

The Iranian women's soccer team departed Australia without seven of its players who sought asylum amid fervent protests at Sydney Airport. As their flight approached, officials emphasized the players' choice to stay in Australia.

Seven women were granted humanitarian visas after emotional conversations with officials. Despite one later reversing her decision, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke reaffirmed the importance of allowing people to choose freely in a tense environment.

This incident highlighted global concerns as Iranian Australian groups warned of the risks the players faced in Iran post-protest. Six women remaining in Australia were relocated for security reasons despite assurances from Iran about their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)