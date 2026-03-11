Left Menu

Iranian Women Soccer Team and Australia's Asylum Offer: A Silent Protest

Seven members of the Iranian women's soccer team accepted asylum in Australia after protests and tense discussions at Sydney Airport. Despite initial decisions, one woman chose to return to Iran. Australia's humanitarian offer, amidst fears for the players' safety, drew international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:20 IST
The Iranian women's soccer team departed Australia without seven of its players who sought asylum amid fervent protests at Sydney Airport. As their flight approached, officials emphasized the players' choice to stay in Australia.

Seven women were granted humanitarian visas after emotional conversations with officials. Despite one later reversing her decision, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke reaffirmed the importance of allowing people to choose freely in a tense environment.

This incident highlighted global concerns as Iranian Australian groups warned of the risks the players faced in Iran post-protest. Six women remaining in Australia were relocated for security reasons despite assurances from Iran about their safety.

