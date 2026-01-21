Kerala's 2024 Mpox Outbreak Traced Back to UAE: Genetic Analysis Reveals Insights

The 2024 outbreak of mpox in Kerala has been traced primarily to international travel from the United Arab Emirates, as revealed by a comprehensive genetic analysis. This study, conducted by researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, underscores the severe implications of global connectivity in disease transmission.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral illness that presents with symptoms such as skin rashes and lesions, fever, headaches, muscle pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The Clade Ib strain, responsible for the outbreak in Kerala, was first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2023 and has since spread rapidly across various continents.

The World Health Organization classified this as a public health emergency of international concern in August 2024, highlighting the strain's quick transmission and severe impact. As of early 2025, this particular strain has led to over 22,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with a higher fatality rate compared to other strains.