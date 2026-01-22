Kyiv's Heating Crisis Amid Russian Air Attacks

Following a recent Russian air attack, nearly 3,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, according to the Ukrainian capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. The attack has left residents grappling with the cold as temperatures dip during the winter season.

Klitschko conveyed the update on the situation through the Telegram messaging app, noting that a concerted effort to restore heating has led to the reconnection of 227 buildings overnight. However, the majority of the affected structures remain without heating, bringing challenges to the city's infrastructure and residents.

The ongoing conflict and resulting damage have placed a significant strain on Kyiv's capacity to provide essential services. The heating shortages amplify the humanitarian concerns as efforts continue to mitigate the crisis in the war-torn region.

