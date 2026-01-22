Left Menu

Kyiv's Heating Crisis Amid Russian Air Attacks

Approximately 3,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after a Russian air attack this week. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that while progress has been made, with 227 buildings reconnected overnight, substantial challenges persist in restoring full heating capacity to the Ukrainian capital.

Following a recent Russian air attack, nearly 3,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, according to the Ukrainian capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. The attack has left residents grappling with the cold as temperatures dip during the winter season.

Klitschko conveyed the update on the situation through the Telegram messaging app, noting that a concerted effort to restore heating has led to the reconnection of 227 buildings overnight. However, the majority of the affected structures remain without heating, bringing challenges to the city's infrastructure and residents.

The ongoing conflict and resulting damage have placed a significant strain on Kyiv's capacity to provide essential services. The heating shortages amplify the humanitarian concerns as efforts continue to mitigate the crisis in the war-torn region.

