Trump's Greenland U-Turn Revitalizes European Shares

European shares rebounded after President Trump withdrew tariff threats related to Greenland, boosting investor confidence. STOXX 600 gained 1.2%, recovering from previous losses. Despite easing volatility, analysts warn of ongoing market unpredictability due to Trump's foreign policy and urge caution against investor complacency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a rebound on Thursday as President Donald Trump decided against imposing tariffs on Greenland, following a promising dialogue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressing the territory's future.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 1.2%, recovering from a trading week marked by the return of trade war tensions that had previously slashed the index by 1.9%.

While the reduction in volatility provided a temporary relief, market analysts remain cautious, warning that investor complacency in a landscape of erratic foreign policy could pose future risks. Companies' financial reports are also under scrutiny for profit and demand insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

