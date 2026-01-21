Wall Street Rebounds Amid Global Market Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions

The US stock market is seeing a rebound after experiencing its sharpest decline since October, despite lingering fears about President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

The S&P 500 rose by 0.7% following Trump's assurance at a European business and government leaders' forum that force would not be used in any move towards Greenland. This rhetoric adjustment stabilized the index, recouping some of Tuesday's 2.1% slump.

Meanwhile, Halliburton led the upward momentum by rising 3.9%, and United Airlines surged 4.2%. Conversely, Kraft Heinz faced a downturn of 4.9% after revelations about potential Berkshire Hathaway share sell-offs. Moreover, foreign markets, like Japan, faced volatility, driven by political events and potential fiscal policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)