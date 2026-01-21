Left Menu

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Global Market Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions

The US stock market shows signs of recovery after recent lows induced by President Trump's statements on Greenland. Indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained traction, bolstered by Trump's non-violent stance. Despite this, uncertainties lingered in the markets, with gold prices soaring and varied currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US stock market is seeing a rebound after experiencing its sharpest decline since October, despite lingering fears about President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

The S&P 500 rose by 0.7% following Trump's assurance at a European business and government leaders' forum that force would not be used in any move towards Greenland. This rhetoric adjustment stabilized the index, recouping some of Tuesday's 2.1% slump.

Meanwhile, Halliburton led the upward momentum by rising 3.9%, and United Airlines surged 4.2%. Conversely, Kraft Heinz faced a downturn of 4.9% after revelations about potential Berkshire Hathaway share sell-offs. Moreover, foreign markets, like Japan, faced volatility, driven by political events and potential fiscal policy changes.

