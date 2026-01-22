Aerospace and Energy Lead Mainland China and Hong Kong Stock Gains Amid Market Volatility
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, driven by gains in aerospace and energy sectors. Despite regulatory measures affecting trading, positive sentiment was fueled by U.S.-China diplomacy and expectations for stronger economic ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:12 IST
In financial markets, stocks across Mainland China and Hong Kong showed modest gains with aerospace and energy sectors leading the charge.
The Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.14% as regulatory actions aimed at abnormal trading practices stirred investor sentiment, particularly after a notable plunge in Western Region Gold's shares.
Analysts, including William Bratton from BNP Paribas Exane, expressed optimism about Chinese equities in the face of the upcoming Sino-British business talks set for next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
