In financial markets, stocks across Mainland China and Hong Kong showed modest gains with aerospace and energy sectors leading the charge.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.14% as regulatory actions aimed at abnormal trading practices stirred investor sentiment, particularly after a notable plunge in Western Region Gold's shares.

Analysts, including William Bratton from BNP Paribas Exane, expressed optimism about Chinese equities in the face of the upcoming Sino-British business talks set for next week.

