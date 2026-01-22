Young Advocate Fights for Basic Educational Rights in Maharashtra

A sixth-grade student from Maharashtra's Beed district has highlighted the educational inequality in her area by writing to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In a compelling letter, Ankita Kavchat pointed out the absence of basic facilities in her Zilla Parishad-run school, such as clean drinking water and washrooms.

The letter by Ankita, a resident of Parbhani Kesapuri village, questioned whether children of sugarcane laborers should not aspire to greater dreams. It has gained significant attention on social media, encouraging local authorities to establish a committee to investigate the matter further.

Ankita praised her teachers' dedication but emphasized the lack of promised amenities, urging for honest management and basic resources like cleanliness and leisure equipment for students. Her initiative underscores a pressing call for action in Maharashtra's educational landscape.

