Link Between Childhood ADHD Traits and Later Health Issues Uncovered

A groundbreaking study has unveiled a connection between childhood ADHD traits and health complications in later life. Conducted by researchers from University College London and the University of Liverpool, the investigation analyzed data from 10,930 participants in the 1970 British Cohort Study.

Women were found to be more susceptible to related health issues than men, attributed to ADHD's link with physical health disabilities, as reported in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open. Participants with ADHD traits are at a 14% heightened risk for physical health issues like migraine and diabetes by age 46.

Senior researcher Joshua Stott emphasized the study highlights the need for targeted interventions, noting a higher BMI, increased smoking rates, and mental health problems as contributing factors. The research suggests those with ADHD face greater social disadvantages, impacting their health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)