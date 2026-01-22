Health Concerns for Detained Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye

Detained Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye is facing severe health issues, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima, who highlighted symptoms like high fever, dehydration, and an inability to walk.

Besigye has been in detention for over a year following his arrest in Kenya and subsequent extradition to Uganda on charges of treason.

Prominent figures and Byanyima criticize his treatment as politically motivated, pointing to his isolation and inadequate medical care as further evidence of persecution.

