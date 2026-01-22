Left Menu

Health Insurers Face Lawmakers Over Rising Costs and Affordability Crisis

Top executives from major U.S. health insurers testified before Congress about rising healthcare costs and declining affordability. With Obamacare premiums on the rise, insurance leaders from CVS Health, Cigna, and others faced scrutiny, while alternatives like health savings accounts were discussed amid affordability as a pivotal election issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST
Health Insurers Face Lawmakers Over Rising Costs and Affordability Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - In a critical congressional session, top executives from leading U.S. health insurers addressed lawmakers about the escalating costs of healthcare and its diminishing affordability for Americans.

Representatives from industry giants like CVS Health, Cigna, UnitedHealth, and Elevance were questioned as millions confront soaring Obamacare premiums due to expired COVID-era tax credits. The discussion underscored affordability as a pivotal election issue.

Amid written testimonies, UnitedHealth offered a potential reprieve, pledging to provide rebates for customers in Obamacare plans by 2026. As healthcare expenses remain a national concern, policy proposals vary, including direct payments favored by President Trump over previous subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Implements Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Products Amid Health Concerns

Odisha Implements Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Products Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Global Market Shifts

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry

Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry

 Russia
4
German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026