Operation Sindoor: India's Victory and Cultural Triumph on Republic Day

The Department of Military Affairs is set to highlight India's strategic victory in Operation Sindoor through a distinctive tableau at this year's Republic Day parade. The display, divided into two segments, will underscore the crucial role of military weapons and the destruction of adversarial infrastructure during the decisive operation.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, involved airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories, culminating in a ceasefire after four intense days. The military aims to emphasize the victory as a result of joint efforts across armed forces, lasting 88 hours.

This year's Republic Day parade will feature 30 tableaux, including representations from various states, Union Territories, and ministries. The dominant theme revolves around 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', showcasing India's journey towards self-reliance, interwoven with its rich cultural diversity.