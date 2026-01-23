Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Victory and Cultural Triumph on Republic Day

The Department of Military Affairs will feature India's success in Operation Sindoor and armed forces' unity in its Republic Day tableau. The event, showcasing 30 tableaux, highlights India's cultural richness and historical contributions, with themes of 'Vande Mataram' and self-reliance at its core.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Victory and Cultural Triumph on Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Military Affairs is set to highlight India's strategic victory in Operation Sindoor through a distinctive tableau at this year's Republic Day parade. The display, divided into two segments, will underscore the crucial role of military weapons and the destruction of adversarial infrastructure during the decisive operation.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, involved airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories, culminating in a ceasefire after four intense days. The military aims to emphasize the victory as a result of joint efforts across armed forces, lasting 88 hours.

This year's Republic Day parade will feature 30 tableaux, including representations from various states, Union Territories, and ministries. The dominant theme revolves around 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', showcasing India's journey towards self-reliance, interwoven with its rich cultural diversity.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

 Global
2
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
3
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026