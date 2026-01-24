Yen's Volatility Sparks Intervention Speculation Amid Fiscal Concerns
The yen experienced volatility with speculation of potential intervention as it approached 18-month lows. Market alerts follow a press conference by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. Ongoing pressures stem from fiscal concerns under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions affect the dollar's value.
On Friday, the yen displayed significant volatility with sudden rises, stirring market speculation of a possible rate check by Japanese authorities, a move often preceding market intervention. This activity arose because of the yen's slide during Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference.
Amid these fluctuations, market sentiment remains bearish, with traders alert to intervention possibilities as the yen nears 18-month lows against the dollar. Japanese officials might use rate checks as precursors to intervention, highlighting Tokyo's readiness to act should the yen continue to weaken.
The Japanese economy faces further challenges from fiscal concerns as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi calls for a snap election and proposes tax cuts. These developments have contributed to nervousness in the bond market, emphasizing investor concerns about Japan's fiscal position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
