Finance Minister Deflects Blame for Andhra Pradesh's Fiscal Challenges

In a heated exchange over Andhra Pradesh's fiscal health, Finance Minister P Keshav shifted responsibility for the state's revenue deficit onto former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing reporters, Keshav cited inherited economic challenges as a significant factor in the state's financial woes.

Former CM Reddy had criticized the NDA government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging gross economic mismanagement reflected in substantial debts. According to Reddy, the financial strategies of the current administration marked a sharp increase in borrowing and a significant rise in revenue deficit.

Rejecting these allegations, Keshav emphasized that the revenue shortfall was a result of the previous government's policies. He underscored the NDA's commitment to fiscal responsibility and highlighted CAG reports to counter Reddy's assertions about economic devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)