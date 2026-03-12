Left Menu

Finance Minister Deflects Blame for Andhra Pradesh's Fiscal Challenges

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav attributes the current government's revenue deficit to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Keshav contends that economic strains were inherited, exacerbated by Reddy's earlier tenure. He accuses Reddy of misrepresentation in his criticism of the NDA government's financial management.

Finance Minister Deflects Blame for Andhra Pradesh's Fiscal Challenges
In a heated exchange over Andhra Pradesh's fiscal health, Finance Minister P Keshav shifted responsibility for the state's revenue deficit onto former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing reporters, Keshav cited inherited economic challenges as a significant factor in the state's financial woes.

Former CM Reddy had criticized the NDA government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging gross economic mismanagement reflected in substantial debts. According to Reddy, the financial strategies of the current administration marked a sharp increase in borrowing and a significant rise in revenue deficit.

Rejecting these allegations, Keshav emphasized that the revenue shortfall was a result of the previous government's policies. He underscored the NDA's commitment to fiscal responsibility and highlighted CAG reports to counter Reddy's assertions about economic devastation.

